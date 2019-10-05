Live report: Highlands Park vs SuperSport United

SuperSport are appearing in the MTN8 final for the third year in a row, the first time a club has achieved this on two occasions.

Both the previous two finals were against Cape Town City. SuperSport won in 2017 when they triumphed 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, but lost a year later as City won 4-1 on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate.

Highlands are appearing in their first ever final under the guise of the current club, though a team also bearing the Highlands Park name appeared in the 1983 two-legged decider against Orlando Pirates.

The first leg ended 0-0 and Pirates won the second 2-0.

