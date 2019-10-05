Ex-Chiefs defender retires from international football

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Gor Mahia defender sent a letter to the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) on Saturday, stating his reasons to retire from international football.

“It has been 10 years down the road having the great honour and privilege to represent my country, Uganda in international football,” stated Walusimbi letter in part.

“Together with the support of my teammates, management, fans and government at large. I believe I have done my best-concerning representation with full ability, so to that, I decided to let the younger ones showcase their abilities too, and we hope they too will embody the spirit of the nation.

“I wish the national team [Uganda Cranes] the best of luck in their future endeavours and now the focus will be on my current club. I would like to thank you [Fufa], the government and my family members.”

Walusimbi represented Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) – in Gabon and Egypt in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

In December 2013, Walusimbi joined Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia where he was coached by former Uganda national team coach Bobby Williamson.

In August 2018, Walusimbi moved to South African Premier Division club Kaizer Chiefs, signing a three-year contract. The reported cost of the transfer was around 4.4 million South African rands.

In January 2019, Walusimbi left the club, electing to return home to his native Uganda.

