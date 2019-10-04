Pirates star Lorch donates R10K to charity

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch handed over a R10,000 cheque to Ikageng Itireleng home in Orlando West as part of his Man-of-the-Match winning prize during the Carling Champion Cup played back in July on Friday.

The winger says giving back is in his blood and takes it from his father, who is a staunch believer in helping people out.

“I love giving back to people, and this thing comes from home,” said Lorch.

“My father likes helping out and I believe that I take that from him. I am really glad to have come here and made the donation. I think this money will go a long way in helping out the home.”

The Bucs midfielder also shares that this is not the first time he gives back to a charity organisation and helps out back in the Free State.

And also, choosing Ikageng Itereleng home, Lorch says it was simple because it’s close to their home ground, the Orlando Stadium.

“Orlando Stadium is just near from here and I know that a lot of kids support the team. So, it was easy for me to choose this place.”

