Phakaaathi Reporter
Pirates target given green light to leave in January

Bradley Grobler during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews says Bradley Grobler will be allowed to leave if he helps Matsatsantsa win a trophy and get them in a solid position in January. 

Grobler was heavily linked with a move to Orlando Pirates in the August window, with the Buccaneers said to have tabled an offer for the Bafana Bafana striker, but that offer was turned down by SuperSport.

“It’s in the players’ hands. Bradley knows… help us win another trophy and get us to January in a nice solid position, then that’s great for him,” Matthews told Sport24.

“It’s all down to the players. If we have a big start to the season and Bradley shows what he can do and gets his place back into the Bafana Bafana team, then the January window is there.”

Grobler has a chance to achieve one of the set conditions for his departure by leading SuperSport to glory in Saturday’s MTN8 final against Highlands Park at the Orlando Stadium.

