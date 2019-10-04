Pirates target given green light to leave in January

Grobler was heavily linked with a move to Orlando Pirates in the August window, with the Buccaneers said to have tabled an offer for the Bafana Bafana striker, but that offer was turned down by SuperSport.

“It’s in the players’ hands. Bradley knows… help us win another trophy and get us to January in a nice solid position, then that’s great for him,” Matthews told Sport24.

“It’s all down to the players. If we have a big start to the season and Bradley shows what he can do and gets his place back into the Bafana Bafana team, then the January window is there.”

Grobler has a chance to achieve one of the set conditions for his departure by leading SuperSport to glory in Saturday’s MTN8 final against Highlands Park at the Orlando Stadium.

