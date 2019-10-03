Will players be selfish in the MTN8 Final?

However, this is only applicable within the 90 minutes and if the game goes into extra time, scorers will not be rewarded for their efforts. The Man-of-the-Match will also pocket the same amount.

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says while players are expected to be selfish, as that is the general perception, his players will not irrationally go for glory and they understand that even though there are individual awards up for grabs, winning the title is more important.

“I don’t think there are going to be any issues. It is good that players get rewarded for their efforts and we are proud that as team we always preach unity and I think it is every key that our players understand that we win together and we win together as a team,” said Tembo.

Meanwhile, his counterpart Owen Da Gama revealed that Highlands Park director Brad Kaftel has told him that his players will get half of the R8-million prize money but he has been kept on the dark about his bonus if they win the title.

“I don’t know what I am going to get but half of it is going to the players, it is as simple as that, Brad Kaftel has told me that I have to tell the players that half of it is going to the players and I think that they get really deserves it. We will see what mine is going to be,” said Da Gama.

