Swallows need players with big hearts – Lekgetho

Swallows, who bought the status of Maccabi FC, had a bad start in the GladAfrica Championship, losing three of their opening five games under coach Zeca Marques. Marques was sacked and replaced with Brandon Truter.

Lekgetho says the club’s survival in the first division depends on their recruitment criteria.

“They can’t do what they did the last time and sign veteran players only,” Lekgetho told Phakaaathi.

“They did that the first time and we know what happened. They can’t call me now at 44 and say you are fit you ran marathons you can still play.”

Swallows had a reputation of signing players who were on the wrong side of 30 who had been discarded by other PSL club.

“They have to give young promising players a chance to play and to sign some experienced players but to make sure they get the right type of players. Old players are key but if Swallows will be for full of veterans then it will be a problem for them.

“They need players with heart and players that can help the team this time.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.