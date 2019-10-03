Nyirenda bemoans Baroka’s lack of finishing

Baroka FC coach, Wedson Nyirenda has admitted that he is worried after two consecutive defeats in the league in games where he felt they could have at least got a draw.

Bakgaga lost 1-0 to Maritzburg United on Wednesday night with Mxolisi Kunene inflicting the pain on his former team with the winner.

Nyirenda has been strangely tasked with winning the Absa Premiership title this season and he is not happy with how far they are in as far as their targets are. Bakgaga are now in 12th position with just eight points after the same number of matches.

“Once more, a game where results didn’t reflect the performance of our team,” said Nyirenda after the match at Harry Gwala Stadium. “If you look at how we performed today (Wednesday), we could have easily scored six goals. But it was the same case as it was with the Kaizer Chiefs game but the result points at something else.

“But that is how football is, there is nothing we can do. We just have to go back and plan again. Look at our team’s main problem which is finishing. We have to work on rounding it quickly before it is too late because playing like we did here and coming out with such a result is so worrying. We should be coming out smiling. At least with a point if we are not scoring,” he added.

He also rued the officiating as he felt that both goals that Amakhosi and the Team of Choice scored against his team could have been disallowed. At Chiefs, Baroka were unfortunate as the referees failed to pick out an offside. At Maritzburg he felt the ball didn’t cross the goal line.

“At Chiefs a goal that was not a goal was given against us. Here I don’t know if the ball crossed the line. If it did then it was poor defending from our side. This is not good for the team.

“We are doing everything but at the end we are not putting the ball into the net. We are going to work on that. In the next game, something must happen. I’m not happy in terms of the targets but with the building of the team,” he said.

