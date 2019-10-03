Have Middendorp and Billiat smoked the peace pipe?

Just a few days after showing signs of not being interested in answering questions about Khama Billiat and stopping short of questioning his loyalty to Kaizer Chiefs, coach Ernst Middendorp seems to have changed tune on the Zimbabwean star.

After Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Golden Arrows, Billiat was named Man-of-the-Match despite having missed a few chances and Middendorp was impressed with his showing admitting that the nimble footed attacker has earned his respect.

“Khama has contributed to the team’s performance tonight in terms of his transition from attack to defence. This is a process, and this is where he really not only earned man of the match but he really went up in my my respect level. He is close to being 10 out of 10.

“This is something we really have to mention, we always say, ‘Ay, okay, no, leave him’ But if you really want to challenge and be successful, you need each and every player to contribute when you are in attack and when you are defending,” said Middendorp.

Middendorp threw a tantrum recently when asked about Billiat’s heroic displays for Zimbabwe in a Fifa World Cup qualifier while he was unable to turn out for Amakhosi due to injury.

