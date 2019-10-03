Pitso taunts Chiefs, claims referees favour Amakhosi

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach was talking after Wednesday evening’s 2-1 win over Black Leopards in Thohoyandou, where he felt his side should have been given a spot kick for handball.

“I think we should have got a penalty, the new rule says when your hand is up in the box you must blow. The referee chickened out. I’ve suffered twice … with AJ (Andile Jali) against Bloemfontein Celtic, they gave (us a penalty),” told SuperSport TV, acknowledging the one spot kick Sundowns have been given in the league this season.

READ MORE – Safa suspends assistant referee accused of being a Chiefs fan.

“When it’s Chiefs, it’s always a penalty, it was a penalty for Chiefs yesterday. I must get a penalty also. I must benefit. Chiefs is benefitting from the mistakes of referees, it’s not about Chiefs, I’m highlighting the realities,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

Chiefs have certainly had the rub of the green of late – Amakhosi were given a penalty against Golden Arrows on Tuesday evening for handball, while their winner against Baroka FC on the weekend should have been ruled out for offside, and in a previous game against AmaZulu, their opponents had two goals wrongly ruled out for offside.

The assistant referee for the game has subsequently bee suspended by the South African Football Association.

