Sundowns close in on Chiefs after win over Leopards

The Brazilians proved their championship-winning credentials in the end by chiseling out a 2-1 win over Lidoda Duvha.

The win sees the defending Absa Premiership champions moving to within five points behind Kaizer Chiefs into third position, but they have two games in hand over Amakhosi.

The first goal came through Themba “Mshishi” Zwane and Ali Meza did the spade work in Zwane’s opener when he turned Khomotso Masia inside out down the left flank before he played a delightful ball to Zwane, who only needed to toe poke the ball past Jonas Mendes. The Bafana Bafana international made no mistake and fired past the Leopards goal-minder to stick Sundowns’ noses in front in the 25th minute.

Sundowns doubled up their lead just before the referee Cedric Muvhali blew his whistle to signal half-time. The goal came via a defensive nightmare by Chris Katjiukua, who back passed his goalkeeper but Mendes was flat footed, not expecting the ball to come his way and it subsequently rolled into the back of the net. Gaston Sirino deserves the credit for forcing the confusion.

The start of the second half saw both teams going at each other pound for pound and the home side eventually found the back of the net through last season’s Absa Premiership top goalscorer Mwape Musonda. The Zambian international – who donned the captain’s armband in absence of club skipper Thabo Matlaba – scored what is worthy of being described as a marksman’s goal.

In other games played on Wednesday night, Stellenbosch FC beat Polokwane City 2-0 away to register their first win in the 2019/20 season, while Maritzburg United edged Baroka FC 1-0 at home.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.