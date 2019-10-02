Live report: Black Leopards vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Fresh off a 11-1 demolition of Seychelles outfit Cote d’Or in the CAF Champions League, Pitso Mosimane’s will turn their attention to domestic affairs in a season in which they must once again carefully juggle competing on all fronts.

Mosimane’s side come in to the match as heavy favourites as the only unbeaten team in the Absa Premiership this season and having won their last seven league encounters with Leopards.

The Brazilians have scored 34 goals in all competitions this season and conceded just 11. What would have pleased Mosimane most about the thumping of Cote d’Or was the return of Mauricio Affonso to competitive action and the fact that the Uruguayan striker got himself on the scoresheet.

The Masandawana mentor would also have been delighted with the performances of Andile Jali and Oupa Manyisa, who combined to good effect in midfield.

Meanwhile, Luc Eymael guided Leopards to a 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday in his first game in charge since taking over the reins from Lionel Soccoia.

The Belgian mentor would have been delighted with the fact that last season’s Absa Premiership top goalscorer Mwape Musonda scored his first goal of the current campaign.

The defending champions will need to be wary of the Zambian international striker, who appears to be getting back to his best after a thigh injury.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.