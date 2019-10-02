Live report: Polokwane City vs Stellenbosch FC

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Polokwane are coming off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Highlands Park on Sunday, who also knocked them out of the MTN8 two weeks prior.

Despite the defeat, Zlatko Krmpotic’s side are still in second position on the standings after making an otherwise flying start to the season.

The transition from Jozef Vukusic’s reign to his compatriot’s has been a smooth one. Rise and Shine had conceded just two goals in the Absa Premiership prior to that defeat to the Lions of the North.

Stellenbosch have drawn four of their seven matches but are yet to win and coach Steve Barker will be feeling the pressure as he knows his side must start picking up some victories if they are to reach the 50-point target which usually guarantees safety.

The men from the Western Cape came agonisingly close to their first triumph of the season in the 2-2 draw with Black Leopards on September 21, but Leopards striker Karabo Tshepe broke their hearts with a 93rd minute equaliser.

But Barker will be delighted with the character shown by his side to come back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Golden Arrows on Saturday last.

This means that Stellenbosch have scored double the amount of goals in their last two fixtures than the five games previous and Barker will at least be encouraged that striker Iqraam Rayners and Waseem Isaacs have at long last found their goalscoring touch.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.