Maritzburg aiming for second win against Baroka

It took Maritzburg United six games to finally get a win and ease the pressure on the team and they are now hungry for more, according to striker Thabiso Kutumela, who scored the winner against Chippa United last weekend.

READ: Komphela explains why strikers miss sitters

The Team of Choice host the unpredictable Baroka FC at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night, looking to build on their first win.

“We understand that it is not going to be easy,” said Kutumela. “But it’s also going to be tough for them because we are at home and we want the full three points to remain,” he added.

Baroka are wounded as they are coming from a defeat at Kaizer Chiefs in their last game and will be looking to avoid two defeats in a row to keep their title ambitions alive.

But Maritzburg coach, Eric Tinkler, is hoping that his team will give the same gallant display they did against the Chilli Boys.

“We have just got to continue working the way we have been working – we are not going to change anything. It’s another tough game, very difficult game, but there are no easy games in this league. But we want to dictate, we want to dominate our home matches,” said Tinkler.

“So as much as we think Baroka are good and that we need to show them a certain amount of respect, we need to come out and put on a performance like we did in the first half against Chippa United,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.