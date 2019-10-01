PSL News 1.10.2019 07:31 pm

Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows

Lerato Lamola and Golden Arrows celebrate the second penalty during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Princess Magogo Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the log standings when they meet Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium tonight.

Chiefs claimed a fifth win from their seven league matches this season when they defeated Baroka FC 1-0 at home last Saturday, with Lebogang Manyama scoring the winning goal for Amakhosi.

Arrows were held to a 2-2 at home by Stellenbosch last weekend. Abafana Bes’thende led the game by two goals but led the lead slip and eventually shared the spoils with Stellies.

