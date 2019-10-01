Media must write about referees – Mokwena 

Mokwena wasn’t happy with some of the decisions taken by the referee in their 3-3 draw against Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium this past weekend.

“Two big calls, but the media must write about them. We have to improve the standard of officiating. We can’t talk about those things, the media has to. You write about us as coaches, players, the media must write about referees. Someone must be brave and write an article about referees,” said the Bucs coach.

“ No penalty for Pirates this season and I can give incidents and go from game to game, but we don’t talk about those things. That’s why I’m saying get someone to be brave and write about the referees.”

