Sundowns fans delighted with Jali, Manyisa masterclass

And their coach Pitso Mosimane was happy at how the duo orchestrated Downs’ 11-1 rout of Cote d’Or in the second leg of the Caf Champions League first-round tie.

The two also played in the first leg in Seychelles and Mosimane hinted he might give Jali or Manyisa another run in their next match when they travel to the Thohoyandou Stadium to face Black Leopards in an Absa Premiership clash tomorrow evening.

“They have played two games together and we have won both. I think one of them will get a chance in the next match. What I liked is that they are selfless and played for the team. Oupa Manyisa can sit on the ball, he is a good player but he keeps it simple,” said Mosimane.

“I am happy to see them play and we have got a lot of games. We need to give them confidence and Andile has done really well, he has been looking after himself.

“I know sometimes his weight gives him problems but let us talk about the positives. He is stronger now and he is quick.When we played the Congolese team in the Champions League, he did well,” Mosimane added, before he went on to slam Caf for not being transparent about the criteria of the group stage draw seeding.

The Champions League draw will take place on October 9 and Mosimane and his team still don’t know whether they will be in Pot A along with the big guns, or in Pot B.

“They (Caf) must publish how the points work so that we don’t speculate. They need to inform us about who is in which pot, just like Uefa do. You can never have Real Madrid and Barcelona in the same group.

“If you are in Pot B you are either going to have Wydad Casablanca, TP Mazembe, or Esperance. We don’t know how you get into Pot A but if you do, then you are a big boy in your group.”

