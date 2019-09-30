PSL News 30.9.2019 04:57 pm

Mokwena defends embattled Pirates goalkeeper Delle

Mokwena defends embattled Pirates goalkeeper Delle

Joris Delle of Orlando Pirates (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena believes under-fire goalkeeper Joris Delle needs to be supported for him to play at his best.

Delle conceded seven goals in two games for Pirates last week against Bidvest Wits and Cape City respectively.

The French goalkeeper has come under scrutiny with some Pirates fans questioning Mokwena’s decision to make him the first choice goalkeeper, Mokwena, however, believes it is unfair to be harsh on Delle, saying he is still adapting to life in South Africa.

“Football is not about an individual you know, conceding goals is about the organisation of the team at times,” said Mokwena.

“He is doing his best. He is adjusting to the game in South Africa and he will get better and we will do better as the technical team to make sure he gets there. You will never hear me throw anybody under the bus.”

Dell joined the Sea Robbers on a three-year-deal from Feyenoord at the beginning of the season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Blow by blow: Pirates vs Cape Town City 28.9.2019
Imagine Oupa Manyisa in the current Orlando Pirates squad 27.9.2019
Khuzwayo speaks on early retirement 27.9.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 