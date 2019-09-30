Mokwena defends embattled Pirates goalkeeper Delle

Delle conceded seven goals in two games for Pirates last week against Bidvest Wits and Cape City respectively.

The French goalkeeper has come under scrutiny with some Pirates fans questioning Mokwena’s decision to make him the first choice goalkeeper, Mokwena, however, believes it is unfair to be harsh on Delle, saying he is still adapting to life in South Africa.

“Football is not about an individual you know, conceding goals is about the organisation of the team at times,” said Mokwena.

“He is doing his best. He is adjusting to the game in South Africa and he will get better and we will do better as the technical team to make sure he gets there. You will never hear me throw anybody under the bus.”

Dell joined the Sea Robbers on a three-year-deal from Feyenoord at the beginning of the season.

