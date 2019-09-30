NFD wrap: Stars claim first win at Uthongathi

Vladislav Heric was left impressed by his players who have quickly adapted to his philosophy and executed his plans to the tee in a 3-0 win over one of the GladAfrica Championship form teams, Uthongathi FC on Saturday afternoon.

A goal each from Asanda Dyani and Mlondi Mbanjwa and an own goal by the Cane Cutters’ Njabulo Ngcobo gave Ea Lla Koto their first Championship win.

“It was very critical that we get three points but even more important is the psychological effect we will get from scoring three goals,” said Heric after the match.

“That actually showed me that the players are fully committed and understand the playing tactic we are trying to use. We all know that attack is the best way to defend. I am glad they kept trying to score more goals. We didn’t stop at 1-0 or 2-0. I don’t know how to park the bus,” said Heric.

The win, however, could mean nothing if the side cannot build on it and get more as they remain on the wrong end of the log with just five points after six games.

Uthongathi’s Johnny Ferreira admitted that his team couldn’t play their way which resulted in their first defeat.

“We made the field big. We don’t want the field big. We want to squeeze up and play in one half of the field. By making the field big, we played to their hands. It suited them and they exploited that. That made some of our players not to play as well as they could have,” he explained at the end of the match.

“When you concede a goal in the first half, it puts a lot of pressure on you. We were 1-0 down at half time and we needed to exploit their wings more because I felt they were a little slower there. We tried that but unfortunately the substitutions we made weren’t successful,” he added.

Other results

Cape Umoya 2 (J. Kamatuka x2) Steenberg 1 (D. Basadien)

Steenberg suffered their third defeat of the season as Umoya came from a goal down to win the game and pocket three points which take eighth place with eight points after six games. Damien Basadien had opened the scoring for the visitors before Joslin Kamatuka scored the brace.

Ajax CT 2 (T. Mosadi, E. Rodgers) Royal Eagles 1 (K. Mayo)

Eagles’ bad start to the season continued with a defeat to the Urban Warriors despite Morena Ramoreboli’s side having scored first. Ajax’s old guard of Thabo Mosadi and Eleazar Rodgers did the business for the former Premier League side.

The Urban Warriors remain one of the top teams and among the favourites for the title this season. Eagles have drawn two and lost two and remain bottom of the Championship log.

TS Sporting 0 JDR Stars 0

The draw away was a good result for the Hammer Boys as they remain top of the standings following their good start in only their first season in the Championship. For Abantu Bemthetho, the result meant they remain winless and second from bottom after six games.

Mbombela United 0 TTM 0

A goalless draw away from home is not a bad start for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhabndila’s interim coach Phuthi Mohafe who was installed after Moma Medic’s bizarre firing last week.

Jomo Cosmos 0 Richards Bay 1 (B Goldstone)

Ezenkosi didn’t get their desired start at their new venue in Giyani with Bayzel Goldstone’s solitary goal enough to seal the win for the Rich Boys. The KwaZulu-Natal club were playing for the first time without their coach Brando Truter who resigned a day before the match. Truter has since resurfaced at Swallows Fc where he replaces Zeca Marques.

Real Kings 3 (M. Sekola, L. Mashiane, S Manganyi) AmaTuks 3 (S. Julies, C. Mbesuma, K. Mahlatsi)

It rained goals at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale as Zipho Dlangalala was given a rude welcome to his home province but he did well to guide AmaTuks to a crucial away draw. AmaTuks had to come back from two goals down although they were the first to score through Samuel Julies.

Moeketsi Sekola equlaised for the home side and Lecy Mashiane made it 2-0. Samuel Manganyi made it 3-1 and the Magic Boys looked headed for a good win when Collins Mbesuma cut their lead. Kamohelo Mahlatsi ensured parity and the share of points.

*TS Galaxy were meanwhile out of their Caf Confederations Cup excursion where they beat CNaPS of Madagascar 3-1 away. The aggregate score was 4-1 as the Rockets won the home leg 1-0. Dan Malesela’s side are now one step closer to making the the group stages of the competition.

