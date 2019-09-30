Thumping Sundowns victory no surprise to Pitso

The visitors went out on a resounding 16-1 aggregate.

“I am not surprised by that score because I saw in Seychelles that we had an opportunity to score more at home. We had a good talk about how we needed to do some of the things we always practice, but because the resistance was weak, we could achieve what we practiced,” said Mosimane.

“Every time we scored a goal and the opposition kicked off, you could see their mentality and how they rushed for the ball.

“That showed respect for the badge and respect for our supporters. That was good professionalism. They really made sure they don’t play for ball-possession because we can pass the ball and we can sit on it all the time. But we had agreed that we needed to score more goals than just keep possession,” he added.

Mosimane also heaped praise on his players for the respect they showed the opposition as they did not add salt to the wounds by showing off their skills.

“I don’t like showboating and I don’t like us to do it. That is why when the opposition does it, I always talk about it and sometimes when I talk about it people say I don’t like to give credit to other teams when we lose.

“It is up to the players and the personality of the team and if we want to showboat we could have easily have done so but I believe that setting the records and the integrity of the club is much bigger than showboating. We need the goals, football is about goals.

“If Manchester City can score eight goals against an English Premier League club, why can’t we score 11 goals against a team we think is not strong enough to play against us?”

