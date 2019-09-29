It’s about time Lebusa challenges Mkhwanazi at Bafana – Pitso

The Mamelodi Sundowns defender has featured in all five of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Absa Premiership games and three MTN8 matches this season, and was rested by Pitso Mosimane in Masandawana’s 11-1 win over Seychelles side Cote d’Or in the Caf Champions League.

Lebusa has only managed two Bafana Bafana appearances and “Jingles” believes it is time for the former Ajax Cape Town captain to take over from Buhle Mkhwanazi, who usually plays at centre-back alongside Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo.

“I think he can challenge Mkhwanzi. Buhle is a good football player, I am not trying to say Buhle must not be there but I think it is about time that Mosa gets a chance. The guy has won the league and he has is doing well in the Champions League, so why not,” said Mosimane.

“I have said it long time that I believe Mosa Lebusa is as good as Buhle and he is left-footed and it gives a proper balance. Mosa scores goals and this year he has scored about three goals. It is good for him to get a chance and to compete. He passes well and he makes less mistakes and he is a fighter. I am happy that he is part of that and he should now show that he deserves to be there,” he added.

