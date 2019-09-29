PSL News 29.9.2019 05:45 pm

Downs win big, but Wits top standings 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Mamelodi Sundowns were the biggest winners in this past weekend’s Multichoice Diski Challenge, thrashing Baroka FC 5-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

The win for the young Masandawana however, could not take them on top of the log after Bidvest Wits won their time against Bloemfontein Celtic 3-1 on Sunday.
Wits top the standings with 21 points after eight games, while Sundowns are on 19 points.
In the other game, Orlando Pirates registered their fifth win of the season after beating Cape Town City 3-2 at Rand Stadium.
The Buccaneers win against the young Citizens has placed them in the fifth spot on the log with 15 points, trailing log leaders Wits by six points.
In Limpopo, former champions Golden Arrows were held to a goalless draw by Polokwane City.
The KwaZulu-Natal based club have only registered one win in this season’s campaign of the MDC, losing four games and playing two draws.
Meanwhile, Stellenbosch registered their second victory of the season after beating Maritzburg United 3-2.

