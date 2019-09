Leopards star striker Mwape Musonda scored the only goal of the game in the opening 10 minutes of the game.

Musonda could have doubled Lidoda Duvha’s lead before half time but his shot was off target after a fine through ball from Lesedi Kapinga.

Leopards have registered two wins in the 2019/2020 campaign.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.