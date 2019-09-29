PSL News 29.9.2019 02:37 pm

Hunts rues wasted chances despite win

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Gavin Hunt, head coach of Bidvest Wits (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt believes his side made life difficult for themselves in their two-leg tie against Young Buffaloes in the Caf Confederation Cup first round. 

The Clever Boys lost the first leg 1-0 in eSwatini, but came back stronger in the second leg at home winning 3-0 to advance to the next round of the competition with a 3-1 aggregate.
However, Hunt believes his side could have done better in the two legs after wasting plenty of goal scoring chances.
“We made life difficult for ourselves in the two legs, we missed so many goals, it was crazy. And that has been the story of our season so far. I think we had more chances in the first leg than we did tonight (Friday), but we are through,” said the Wits mentor.
The Clever Boys will now shift their focus back to the Premier Soccer League with an away game to Chippa United on Tuesday.

