Hunts rues wasted chances despite win

The Clever Boys lost the first leg 1-0 in eSwatini, but came back stronger in the second leg at home winning 3-0 to advance to the next round of the competition with a 3-1 aggregate.

However, Hunt believes his side could have done better in the two legs after wasting plenty of goal scoring chances.

“We made life difficult for ourselves in the two legs, we missed so many goals, it was crazy. And that has been the story of our season so far. I think we had more chances in the first leg than we did tonight (Friday), but we are through,” said the Wits mentor.

The Clever Boys will now shift their focus back to the Premier Soccer League with an away game to Chippa United on Tuesday.

