PSL News 29.9.2019 08:16 am

Fielding Khune was a mistake – Middendorp

Phakaaathi Reporter
Fielding Khune was a mistake – Middendorp

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp (Photo by Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says he should have fielded goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi instead Itumeleng Khune in their game against Baroka FC.

Khune started the game but had to be substituted in the first 27 minutes of the game after sustaining an injury when Amakhosi beat Baroka 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Middendorp says Khune should have been rested after featuring in the AmaZulu game on Tuesday afternoon.

“I could hate myself really, I was aware of it if I didn’t do this (field Khune) they would chase me out of the stadium before we start the game,” said Middendorp after the match.

“Fact is a player like Itu Khune hasn’t played for eight months. We used him in a very intensive game against AmaZulu. Three and a half days later we put him back on the field.

“He shouldn’t have been on the field. If you go by the normal circumstances, you start the day with Daniel (Akpeyi) and give Khune next week Tuesday. Playing twice in one week is too much. I played him because I didn’t want to get chased out of the stadium.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Doctor Khumalo’s not interested in new Chiefs star’s request 29.9.2019
Chiefs gallop ahead with win over Baroka 28.9.2019
Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka FC 28.9.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 