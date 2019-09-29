Fielding Khune was a mistake – Middendorp

Khune started the game but had to be substituted in the first 27 minutes of the game after sustaining an injury when Amakhosi beat Baroka 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Middendorp says Khune should have been rested after featuring in the AmaZulu game on Tuesday afternoon.

“I could hate myself really, I was aware of it if I didn’t do this (field Khune) they would chase me out of the stadium before we start the game,” said Middendorp after the match.

“Fact is a player like Itu Khune hasn’t played for eight months. We used him in a very intensive game against AmaZulu. Three and a half days later we put him back on the field.

“He shouldn’t have been on the field. If you go by the normal circumstances, you start the day with Daniel (Akpeyi) and give Khune next week Tuesday. Playing twice in one week is too much. I played him because I didn’t want to get chased out of the stadium.”

