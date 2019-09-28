Chiefs gallop ahead with win over Baroka

Amakhosi gave a spirited performance against a resilient Baroka side who threw as many punches as they took. But with a little luck on their side, Amakhosi managed to pocket the three points that see them open a three points gap atop The Premiership standings after seven games, inching closer to winning the first Q Innovation.

The game took off at high pace with both sides looking for an early goal that would settle nerves.

Kambole looked to have broken his duck when he scored just eight minutes into the game but he was ruled to have been offside.

At 18 minutes, Khune was called into making a big save as Bakgaga pressed forward. But he was forced to make his way out 10 minutes later as he seemed to have injured his shoulder yet again. Daniel Alpeyi took his place.

He was also almost immediately called to action and he did well diving to his left to deny Richard Mbulu from close range.

Amakhosi’s persistent attacks were finally rewarded at 40 minutes when a Khama Billiat initiated attack ended at Lebogang Manyama’s and he easily netted to give Amakhosi’s the lead.

But Kambole who had taken a shot that deflected onto his path looked to have been in an offside position.

Billiat came close to doubling the lead two minutes later but Elvis Chipezeze denied him with an excellent save.

Chiefs were again forced into another substitute when George Maluleka was injured just a minute to half time. All three of Amakhosi’s substitutions in Tuesday’s 2-0 win at AmaZulu were injury forced.

Two minutes after the break, had a brilliant chance for Amakhosi’s second goal but ballooned his shot over.

Chiefs created many chances with Billiat at the end of most of them but failing to make it count. Baroka also had their fair share but found Alpeyi in a mean mood.

