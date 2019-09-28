Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Baroka FC
Phakaaathi Reporter
Mduduzi Mdatsane of Baroka FC and Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)
Kaizer Chiefs will be aiming to consolidate their position at the summit of the Premiership table when Baroka visit the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.
Follow the game HERE LIVE!
Amakhosi bounced back from a shock 1-0 defeat to Polokwane last time out as they clinched a 2-0 win over AmaZulu in Durban in midweek, with Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat getting their names on the scoresheet.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer
bet?
Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.