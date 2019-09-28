PSL News 28.9.2019 03:30 pm

Live report: Pirates vs Cape Town City

Phakaaathi Reporter
Happy Jele and Siphelele Mthembu during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City FC at Orlando Stadium on September 19, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City will both be in desperate search of a win when they clash in an Absa Premiership encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

They will hope a return to their home venue will bring them that winning feeling as the last time they played at the Orlando Stadium they ran out 2-1 winners against Chippa United.

Interim head coach Rhulani Mokwena insists the Soweto giants are improving as they look to work their way up the PSL table.

The Citizens, meanwhile, are making Benni McCarthy tear his hair out in frustration this season.

