Wits through to the next round of Confederation Cup

From the start of play, the home side controlled much of the game looking for the opening goal.

It took only the 22nd minute for the Johannesburg outfit to get on the scoresheet, courtesy of a Gift Motupa goal.

The striker wasn’t done for the day as he went on to hit a powerful strike which gave Buffaloes goalkeeper no chance to save in the 27th minute.

Buffaloes did get a chance of their own, but lanky striker Phiwayinkhosi Dlamini failed to hit the target in the 34th minute the game went into the break with the home side taking full charge of the tie.

In the second half, Wits looked more eager to add more goals, but their finishing was disappointing.

Lark saw a glorious chance go inside the Buffaloes box go into waste. Motupa also saw his opportunity to get a hat-trick fall into waste after dribbling the goalkeeper before trying to unleash a shot which was blocked by the Buffaloes defender.

As the game went towards the last minutes, the visitors added more numbers upfront in search of a goal, but the Wits back four remained firm.

But, it was Wits who would extend the lead making 3-0 through substitute Terrence Dzvukamanja in the dying minute of the tie to give the Johannesburg outfit the victory.

