Sundowns hit 11 goals to march into Champions League group stages 

Sundowns looked like scoring from the moment that referee Mohammed Ali blew his whistle to signal the kick-off of the tie that took place at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville where they advanced to the group stages of the continent’s premium club competition.

First to rattle the net was Themba Zwane, who opened the floodgates within the first nine minutes. 10 minutes later, Gaston Sirino registered his name on the score-sheet before Sibusiso Vilakazi scored the first of his three goals. Vilakazi netted his first goal in the 21st minute went on to net his second three minutes later, before the Bafana Bafana international completed his hat-trick in the 39th minute.

That was not all that Downs had to offer before the end of the first half as winger Thapelo Morena had the final say in the 39th minute.

In the second stanza, Sundowns pick up where they left from and it was one-way traffic as goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was on holiday while Pitso Mosimane’s attacker were having fun upfront.

It was defender Motjeka Madisha who resumed the party in the second half when he converted from close range just two minutes of the start. His defensive partner Anele Ngcongca – who came on for injured Siphelele Mkhulise in the first-half – also joined in on the fun in the 57th minute.

Zwane then made it made eight in the 74th minute before Sirino scored the ninth goal. Sirino’s last contribution before he was substituted was when he forced in an own goal in the 77th minute. The Uruguayan was withdrawn in the place of new striker Mauricio Affonso, who received a standing ovation from the entire Sundowns bench when Affonso scored on his debut for the club. Cote did however get a consolation goal in the 79th minute through Voavy.

