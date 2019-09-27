Bantwana close to lifting Cosafa Cup after reaching final

The South Africans were first to get on the score-sheet early on in the game, with Oyisa Marhasi finding the back of the net in 18th minute.

But the Zambians didn’t drop their hands, and continued playing as they put South Africa in pressure to get an equaliser.

Zambia’s goal came through in the 28th minute, with Maweta Chilenga levelling the score, as both sides looked eager to make it to the final.

The level of the game intensified, with the sides getting a fair number of chances to take the lead, but they went into the break level on 1-1.

Five minutes into the second half, Bantwana’s skipper Jessica Wade scored the all-important goal for South Africa to make it 2-1, which sees them reaching the final of the tournament. Bantwana will now meet up with Uganda in the final, which will be played at St Francois Xavier Stadium on Sunday.

