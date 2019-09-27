Khuzwayo speaks on early retirement

Khuzwayo revealed that he had hoped to recover from his ankle injury, even when the doctors had already informed him that he might have to retire.

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper says he had to accept his fate quickly so he wouldn’t have to live with the pain of being unable to play football.

Khuzwayo sustained the career-ending ankle injury a few weeks after joining Pirates from Kaizer chiefs. The shot-stopper left Amakhosi due to lack of game time as he played second fiddle to Itumeleng Khune for six seasons.

“The moment I accepted this, I knew I’ll live freely,” Khuzwayo was quoted in the Daily Sun.

“I need to accept anything that comes my way so that I can have a better understanding. With this, I know that I’m inspiring someone if I keep going, be strong and show resilience.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.