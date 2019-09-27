Banyana secure Japan friendly

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis believes the clash between the two sides will be a great game despite being knocked out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

“We are very excited to be playing this match because Japan is one of the powerhouses in women’s football. I am confident this is going to be a great spectacle and we looking forward to this match, which comes after the huge disappointment of being knocked out of the Olympic qualifiers,” said Ellis.

“Once again, our greatest gratitude to Safa and our proud sponsor Sasol for making sure they keep the team going, more so against such top quality opposition. It may seem far, but we still have Afcon qualifiers next year so we have to be preparing all the time and always be ready.”

The sides meet for the second time ever, having played to a goalless draw at the 2012 London Olympics.

