Baccus open to playing for Bafana Bafana

Kearyn Baccus, who was born in Durban and grew up in Australia, can play for South Africa at an international level because he has never played for the Australian national team.

The 28-year-old says he would like to play for Australia, but if South Africa needs him, he could be available to feature in Bafana Bafana games.

“My heart is set with Australia to be honest, but if South Africa comes knocking I will have to consider it,” he said.

“I will sit down with my agent‚ see if it will be good for me to do that and take it from there.

“I don’t mind representing South Africa, but my first and main goal, for now, is to play well for Chiefs and we will see what happens after that.

“I have been in camps with the Australian senior national team, but I have not played any official matches or anything like that.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.