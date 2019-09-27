Eymael wants to close Komphela chapter

Luc Eymael and Steve Komphela have been involved in a war of words since the Belgian mentor left to coach Egyptian Premier League side Tala’ea El Gaish SC.

Komphela accused Eymael of disrespecting South African football, and even made a plea to club boss in the Absa Premiership not to hire the former Free State Stars coach.

Eymael was unveiled as Lidoda Duvha’s coach on Thursday afternoon.

The 59-year-old apologised for offending anyone with statements he made in his first stint as coach in the Absa Premiership.

“I want to close this chapter for the best. You know in life it’s the same with everyone, some people appreciate you some people don’t. I think the most important thing to know in life is to know what you are able to do, know your value and you only have God to judge not you other people.

“You make your family happy, you make the company happy that’s important. It’s normal sometimes when you do a good job as a journalist for others not to be happy for you, its life.

“I really want to close this chapter (of Steve Komphela) and he can respond in the papers I don’t know but I want to repeat, to talk about a personality of someone you have to know him. You can speak on the work, but on the personality, you have to know the person.”

