local soccer 26.9.2019 02:42 pm

Safa explains why Bafana players haven’t received R500K Afcon bonuses

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bafana Bafana in the change room (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

SAFA CEO Russell Paul revealed that Bafana Bafana players have not been paid promises bonuses for representing South Africa in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

After reaching the quarterfinal of the Afcon tournament, each player was promised a bonus of R520,000.

Paul has explained that CAF has not yet paid Safa R11 million for reaching the quarterfinals of the continental showpiece.

“We are just seeking their full clarity,” Paul was quoted by SAbreakingnews.

“Although they [CAF] have now started to give clarity, so I don’t want to comment on it until maybe Friday. We are exchanging communication at the moment so I don’t want to comment until I get the final comment from them.

“That’s why I’m saying we are in discussion with them. They are just talking to us at the moment. They are making clarity.

“They have made some payments but we are not sure what those payments are for. So that’s why I don’t want to comment until they have clarified all of that over the next two, three days.”

