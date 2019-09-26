McCarthy applauds Da Gama for reviving Yeye’s career

The two met each other at the exit door at Amakhosi when McCarthy ended his five-year stay at Naturena and Letsholonyane inherited the number six jersey from McCarthy, which will be same kit number he will don at Highlands.

“I would say to coach Owen Da Gama, thanks for believing in experience because some coaches think when you get to the other side of 30, you are finished and done,” McCarthy said on the sidelines of the Copa Coca-Cola Future Stars camp at the High Performance Centre at the University of Pretoria.

“Yeye is a professional and he is a hard worker. He might not have the legs to go for 90 minutes but he is a disciplined player and he can help a player in the changing room; when he sits on the bench he can give advice to those around,” McCarthy added.

He continued: “I am happy that he signed and it is good to see him in the league again because you can’t buy experience; coach Owen knows why he signed Yeye. I wish him all the best and he must just enjoy his game because that is what we do as players, we just want to be part of the team and be involved. We don’t want to be signed because they feel sorry for us.

“Yeye knows how to pull strings in the middle, he knows how to organise. He is from the Jomo Sono school and he can bite when he has to bite and I think Mothobi Mvala and those boys who are playing with Yeye will gain a lot. Bevan Fransman is also there and these are experienced players. You need them to guide these youngsters.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.