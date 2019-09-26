Chiefs legend slams Middendorp for mocking Ntshangase on radio

The former Black Leopards star player has only made four appearances since Middendorp took over at Naturena last December, and he has been reduced to a spectator this season as he has not featured on the bench either this season.

Jabulani Mendu – who showed up for Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows during his heyday as a midfielder – said Middendorp had no right to discard Ntshangase on a public platform.

“I don’t think Ntshangase is close to breaking into the starting team. He likes to pass, pass, pass, pass and then pass again. It looks nice but I’m sorry, football is about goals and results,” Middendorp told SAfm.

Mendu: “It was wrong of him to say that in the media space. It was supposed to remain behind the scenes and that is something that should be between the player and the technical team,” Mendu said on the sidelines of the Copa Coca-Cola Future Stars camp in that High Performance Centre at the University of Pretoria.

“What is the job of the coach? It is to make sure that you improve a player. So why does he not improve Ntshangase to play? If a player is not playing, make sure you give him extra training and you talk to him. What if he has a problem at home? Find out what is wrong with him,” said Mendu.

“I am actually upset that he (Middendorp) said this in public. Come on, Ntshangase cannot be a bad player overnight. Every team in the PSL would be happy to have that boy playing for them,” he added.

