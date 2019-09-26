Twitter reacts to Tau’s match-winning performance

Tau came on as a substitute after the half-time break with the score locked at 0-0 after the first 45 minutes. Tau’s contribution in the second half saw his side walk away with a 3-0 win in the Belgian Cup clash.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward scored the opening goal of the match before assisting his teammate David Okereke to score a brace.

Tau was snubbed in Brugge’s Uefa Champions League tie against Galasaray last week which ended in a goalless draw.

South African football fans were quick to remind the club that they didn’t include Tau in their last game, which is why they didn’t win.

