Twitter reacts to Tau’s match-winning performance

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bafana Bafana and Club Brugge forward Percy Tau had Twitter buzzing on Wednesday night after he came off the bench to win the game for the Belgian club.

Tau came on as a substitute after the half-time break with the score locked at 0-0 after the first 45 minutes. Tau’s contribution in the second half saw his side walk away with a 3-0 win in the Belgian Cup clash.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward scored the opening goal of the match before assisting his teammate David Okereke to score a brace.

Tau was snubbed in Brugge’s Uefa Champions League tie against Galasaray last week which ended in a goalless draw.

South African football fans were quick to remind the club that they didn’t include Tau in their last game, which is why they didn’t win.

 

 

 

 

 

