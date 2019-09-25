Bantwana advance to Cosafa semifinals 

Bantwana’s run in the competition saw them go through to the next round of the competition, having won all their group stages matches after they beat Madagascar 3-1 on Wednesday.

Coach Simphiwe Dludlu’s side began the tournament on a very convincing note, thrashing Seychelles 28-0, before beating Botswana 5-1 followed by Madagascar.

Despite making a number of changes, Dludlu’s charges looked very strong for Madagascar as Nelly Gamede scored a brace on the day and walked away with man-of-the-match award, while Oyisa Marahzi got the third goal for the South Africans.

Bantwana will now face Zambia in the semifinals set to take place on Friday.

