local soccer 25.9.2019 05:10 pm

Bantwana advance to Cosafa semifinals 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Bantwana advance to Cosafa semifinals 

Simphiwe Dludlu, coach of South Africa women's U17 team (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The South African Under-17 national women’s team made it to the semifinals of the Cosafa Under-17 Women’s Championships in Mauritius. 

Bantwana’s run in the competition saw them go through to the next round of the competition, having won all their group stages matches after they beat Madagascar 3-1 on Wednesday.

Coach Simphiwe Dludlu’s side began the tournament on a very convincing note, thrashing Seychelles 28-0, before beating Botswana 5-1 followed by Madagascar.

Despite making a number of changes, Dludlu’s charges looked very strong for Madagascar as Nelly Gamede scored a brace on the day and walked away with man-of-the-match award, while Oyisa Marahzi got the third goal for the South Africans.

Bantwana will now face Zambia in the semifinals set to take place on Friday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Jaundiced Eye – Something stinks in SA and it’s not a French drain 23.2.2019
I would have chosen Mauritius, not Durban, says Jiba on ‘secret flight’ 21.2.2019
Jaundiced Eye – How Mauritius escaped the poverty trap 16.2.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 