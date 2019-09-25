Eymael set for PSL return

Eymael has been linked with teams in the PSL as some coaches have been fired. The Belgian mentor was expected to take over at AmaZulu after Cavin Johnson was sacked, with Usuthu sitting at the bottom of the league table.

Eymael has dismissed reports that he will join Black Leopards after the international break. Leopards fired their coach Lionel Soccoia along with his technical team and have reportedly made a list of potential coaches they wish to bring on board.

Eymael looks to be the favourite and he revealed he had spoken to Lidoda Duvha management.

The 60-year-old confirmed that a deal was on the cards and it could be finalised soon. Eymael’s last job in charge of a team was in the Egyptian Premier League with Tala’ea El Gaish SC.

“Hi guys, the deal with Black Leopards is not yet done. So please stop rumours,” read a tweet from the former Ea Lla Koto mentor.

