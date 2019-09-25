Madida dismisses Swallows coaching job reports

Marques parted ways with the GladAfrica Championship side after being in charge for five games, winning one, drawing one and losing three.

Madida was reportedly tipped to take over as the club’s new coach, however, he says he will remain as the Swallows technical director

“No, I am not the new coach, I am still the technical director at Swallows,” Madida told Phakaaathi.

“I was asked to take care of the team for a two to three days while they finalise the appointment of the new club.

“I have a job at Transnet and I am only here as an advisor to the club. I will remain as the club’s technical director, I am training the team before the new coach gets here.”

Swallows are expected to announce their new coach either before the end of the week or early next week.

