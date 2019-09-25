PSL News 25.9.2019 02:44 pm

Madida dismisses Swallows coaching job reports

Phakaaathi Reporter
Madida dismisses Swallows coaching job reports

Fani Madida (Head Coach) of Moroka Swallows during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu and Moroka Swallows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 20, 2014 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Fani Madida has debunked claims that he will take over as Swallows FC’s permanent head coach following Zeca Marques’ release.

Marques parted ways with the GladAfrica Championship side after being in charge for five games, winning one, drawing one and losing three.

Madida was reportedly tipped to take over as the club’s new coach, however, he says he will remain as the Swallows technical director

“No, I am not the new coach, I am still the technical director at Swallows,” Madida told Phakaaathi.

“I was asked to take care of the team for a two to three days while they finalise the appointment of the new club.

“I have a job at Transnet and I am only here as an advisor to the club. I will remain as the club’s technical director, I am training the team before the new coach gets here.”

Swallows are expected to announce their new coach either before the end of the week or early next week.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Assistant referee slammed for being a Chiefs ‘supporter’ 25.9.2019
Khuzwayo meets Pirates chairman Khoza 19.9.2019
TBT: Josta Dladla 19.9.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 