Royal Eagles snap up ex-Pirates captain

Ayanda Gcaba (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Orlando Pirates defender Ayanda Gcaba has received a lifeline from Royal Eagles to revive his career in the GladAfrica Championship.

The 32-year-old signed a one-year-deal with the second division club.

Gcaba played his first game for Eagles in the 1-1 draw against Real Kings last weekend.

The former Pirates skipper has thanked Eagles for giving him the chance to revive his ailing football career.

“I always knew that I’d get a chance to revive my career. God is great all the time, so I never lost hope. Football has its ups and downs, but I have no regrets, looking at my previous teams,” Gcaba told SowetanLIVE.

“I am happy to be at Eagles. Mine now is to do what I do best. That’s playing football. I value this opportunity and I am willing to fight for the team going forward.”

