Swallows axe head coach Zeca Marques

The club announced Marques’ sacking on their social media account on Tuesday afternoon.

“The club has parted ways with Head Coach Zeca Marques in a mutual and amicable agreement after 5 games at the helm,” read the club statement.

Swallows are currently on position 12 on the GladAfrica Championship, having won just one, drawn one and lost three of their five games this season.

Swallows are not playing this coming weekend as the match between them and TS Galaxy was postponed due to the Nedbank Cup champions’ involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.