Swallows axe head coach Zeca Marques

Zeca Marques coach of Maccabi FC during the GladAfrica Championship match between Maccabi FC and TS Sporting on the 17 August 2019 at Dobsonville Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Swallows FC have fired head coach Zeca Marques following a poor start to the GladAfrica Championship season.

The club announced Marques’ sacking on their social media account on Tuesday afternoon.

“The club has parted ways with Head Coach Zeca Marques in a mutual and amicable agreement after 5 games at the helm,” read the club statement.

Swallows are currently on position 12 on the GladAfrica Championship, having won just one, drawn one and lost three of their five games this season.

Swallows are not playing this coming weekend as the match between them and TS Galaxy was postponed due to the Nedbank Cup champions’ involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.

 

