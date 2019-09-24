Eymael in talks with Leopards and Chippa

Leopards and Chippa are currently without a permanent head coaches after parting ways with their respective coaches last week.

“I am already in talks with Black Leopards and Chippa United but so far I don’t have any news to give you. Both teams are in need of my services and I don’t mind going back to South Africa,” Eymael told Goal.

“When I finalise the deal, then I will let you know but the truth is I am in talks with the two clubs,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has urged South African clubs not to hire Eymael.

Komphela and Eymael’s beef started when the Belgian coach was quoted in the media as saying he was keen on the Kaizer Chiefs head coach job even though Komphela was still in charge at Amakhosi.

