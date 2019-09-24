Chawapiwa set to repay big AmaZulu debt

Usuthu have not won a game in the new campaign after five games only collecting two-point and losing three.

Chawapiwa believes he has to contribute to Usuthu’s revival as they look to move up the league table from the basement of the Absa Premiership log.

“From what I have seen he is not a coach who likes to put players under pressure,” Chawapiwa was quoted by AmaZulu.

“He told us that we know what to do as we are seating at the bottom of the Absa Premiership table.

“We have to go out and win games we have to win the sixth game, we can’t make excuses.

“It is not good news that we will face a big side at a time when we need three points, it will be an interesting game. I know that I owe the team because I haven’t done anything worth writing home about since arriving at AmaZulu.

“It is up to me to work hard to get back to play at the level that I was at previously.”

