Arrows steal a point from City in Cape Town

Cape Town City were held to a 1-1 draw by Golden Arrows at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

City started the better of the sides, but it was Arrows who almost took the lead in the ninth minute when Lerato Lamola played a brilliant ball into the box, Mduduzi Sibiya’s shot was parried away by goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh and then Michael Gumede’s shot was blocked.

City continued to pile on the pressure on Arrows, but Arrows goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda kept Abafana Bes’thende in the game, by pulling brilliant saves.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper did well to deny Riyaad Norodien from a free kick in the 29th minute, before pulling off another brilliant save to deny Tareeq Fillies nine minutes later.

Arrows almost took the lead just before the half-time break, but Gladwin Shitolo’s header went narrowly wide of goals.

City were forced to make a substitution just before the break when Abubaker Mobara injured his left foot and was carried off the field and was replaced by Mpho Makola.

Just like in the first half, Arrows were the first side to create a clear-cut chance and it fell to Lamola in the 47th minute, but his shot was saved by by Leeuwenburgh.

Kermit Erasmus finally broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute when he headed in a Norodien cross.

Arrows were to grab the equaliser towards the dying minutes of the match through a well-taken penalty by Knox Mutizwa. The penalty was awarded to Arrows after Ebrahim Seedat fouled Sibeko inside the box.

Following the draw, City moved up just one spot to position 11 on the log standings, while Arrows moved up to position fifth.

In another game played on Sunday, Highlands Park edged Baroka FC 2-1 away at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Peter Shalulile scored the brace for the Lions of the North, while Collins Makgaka scored the consolation goal for Bakgaga.

