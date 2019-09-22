Live report: Cape Town City v Golden Arrows

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

It has been a stuttering start to the season for City, who have won one, drawn three and lost one of their five Absa Premiership fixtures played this season, while they were also knocked out of the MTN8 with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Polokwane City.

But in fairness to Benni McCarthy’s side, they have come up against Mamelodi Sundowns (1-1), Kaizer Chiefs (1-2) and SuperSport United (3-3) in their last three league fixtures.

McCarthy laid in to his team after the draw with Matsatsantsa on Saturday, saying he wanted to ‘put on some boxing gloves and go through a few of them because that’s what they deserve’.

City have never had a problem with finding the back of the net as they finished with the most goals in the Absa Premiership last season. Instead, it is their defence that continues to let them down time and time again.

The Citizens still make far too many errors at the back with Keanu Cupido’s missed clearance against SuperSport allowing Bradley Grobler to score a case in point.

