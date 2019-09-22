Pirates goalkeeper ridiculed by fans after Wits loss

The French goalkeeper had to fetch the ball in his net four times in the 4-3 loss to the Students at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Following the loss, Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena was criticised for his poor Bucs record, but Delle received the most criticism.

What we're saying is that we can find EQUALLY USELESS players like Jorris Delle in S.A, why the need to spend more on a European FA.RT ? — @AfricaUnitedFootball (@africaunited_fc) September 22, 2019

Bidvest Wits forwards against Jorris Delle pic.twitter.com/FfBrwBVsGR — Shoez (@trevor_mnini) September 21, 2019

Hlompho Kekana right now to Orlando Pirates FC after seeing what Jorris Delle is capable of… #AbsaPrem #OnceAlways #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/gN0x7BqunO — Sundowns Fanatic ???? (@Madumetja_SoLo) September 21, 2019

Is this the goalkeeper Orlando Pirates fans were bragging to Kaizer Chiefs fans about? Joris Delle? Y'all got scammed, and this time the perpetrators are not Nigerians pic.twitter.com/QoRtHIRUFz — Kokwele M. Phillix ???????? (@Matome_Kay) September 21, 2019

#SSDiski ????????????????Bring back Wayne Sandilands. Jorris Delle is a dead wood ???????????????????? — Demba-Baleseng Mbe (@bgkielie) September 21, 2019

#JorrisDelle shows no commitment he doesn’t respect the club at all TF #AbsaPrem — #Londz_zwane (@londz__zwayne) September 21, 2019

