Pirates goalkeeper ridiculed by fans after Wits loss

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Joris Delle of Orlando Pirates (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Joris Delle has been the subject of jokes on social networks after Bucs’ loss to Bidvest Wits on Saturday night.

The French goalkeeper had to fetch the ball in his net four times in the 4-3 loss to the Students at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Following the loss, Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena was criticised for his poor Bucs record, but Delle received the most criticism.

