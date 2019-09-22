Pitso on Twitter backlash: Nobody is immune to criticism

Mosimane’s Twitter account currently sits at over 33 000 followers but the Mamelodi Sundowns mentor says he had not paid much attention to the social media platform in the preparation of an Absa Premiership match against Maritzburg United, which they won 2-1 on Saturday night.

“I haven’t checked in one and half day because I have got a lot of stress and pressure to win the match,” said Mosimane, before adding that if president Cyril Ramaphosa is not immune to criticism, then there is no way the Twitter streets will be friendly to him. And as result, he chooses to turn a blind eye to the naysayers.

“I don’t focus on that and I have learnt to understand that. It is okay, we should all have fun and if we don’t want that we should not be in the public space. Don’t be the coach if you don’t want it. It has been good, but most of the people who write bad things are not our supporters. But let the people express their opinions and say what they want to say, it is okay. Even the president of the county is criticized by everyone so who are we,” said Mosimane.

“I knew when I go in what was going to happen, that is why when I win, I don’t say anything because the day I lose, my day is coming. I know we win more than we lose. If you don’t want to be in the heat, move away from the kitchen,” he added.

His former right-hand man and now Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena deactivated his Twitter account shortly after he was installed into the Buccaneers’ hotseat. Mosimane subtly took a swipe at Mokwena for failing to withstand the pressure.

“I don’t want to talk because probably tomorrow I’ll be deleting also. Let me enjoy the heat now. Let me see how it is but I have been having the heat all the time. You have to understand that Rulani has never had the heat any day of his coaching career. It is the first time and I have been in the heat for long. People were toi-toing and saying I must go. One person says something on Twitter then I have a problem? No, I won’t close the account. If you don’t want the heat, get out of the kitchen.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.