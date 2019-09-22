Mokwena disappointed with conceding four against Wits

Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Rhulani Mokwena was left disappointed after his side conceded four goals against Bidvest Wits on Saturday night.

The Buccaneers suffered a 4-3 defeat to the Clever Boys in a thrilling Absa Premiership match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

“As a football supporter, a good game of football to watch. As a football coach of Orlando Pirates, proud of the character, proud of our fight and never-say-die attitude,” Mokwena told SuperSport TV after the match.

“I think, it was clear to see that we lost the match but we ran out of time. But disappointed of course to lose the match of course.

“Disappointed that we conceded four goals. When you score three, you should normally win the match so disappointed that we lost the match having scored three goals.”

Mokwena feels that they let the Pirates fans down by losing the match.

“We got a responsibility. We are Orlando Pirates. As Orlando Pirates our job is to serve. We are servants, we are not coaches, we’re not football players,” he continued.

“We are here to serve the magnitude of the people that supports this club, ours is to make sure we are even prepared to lose our lives for this club.

“And that’s the responsibility we have. Last week we did the same and we won the match. This time we scored three and were very dominant from the start,” he added.

Pirates’ next game is against Cape Town City in Orlando next week Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.